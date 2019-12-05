Latest News Editor's Choice


Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
A jittery Zanu-PF- battling to deal with country's deepening political and economic crisis has launched an expansive investigation into the sources of leaks of sensitive party and  State information to its political foes.
Well-placed sources told the Daily News at the weekend that ruling party bigwigs were "hopping mad" that classified information was regularly finding its way to both the opposition and self-exiled members of Zanu-PF's Generation 40 faction.

One of the sources - a senior Zanu-PF official - said last week's politburo meeting in Harare had "ventilated" the issue at length, resulting in the decision to institute investigations into the leaks.

This source also revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had tasked the party's secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, to lead the investigations — after the leaks affected even First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, whose telephonic dressing down of a top military official hogged social media for days on end earlier this year.

Simon Khaya Moyo, while confirming that the issue had indeed been discussed, refused to reveal what the party was doing specifically to smoke out those who could be involved in the seemingly elaborate scheme to spill the beans on the government and the party.

"Yes, G40 remains a threat that we are looking at, but I cannot discuss security matters in the newspapers. We cannot work like that," he said.

The damaging leaks were part of the reason why Zanu-PF had recently classified the G40 as a "security threat" — as the belief within the corridors of power was that its exiled kingpins were working closely with some people in the security sector.

Mnangagwa himself has even cautioned his party officials against hobnobbing with the G40 faction, that almost succeeded in blocking his ascendancy to the presidency in 2017 — before a dramatic military coup changed things overnight.

At the same time, the ruling party's youth league has also repeatedly claimed that there are elements in Mnangagwa's government who have links to the G40 faction, and who must be weeded out.

"President, you are hunting with dogs that don't belong to you. They are pursuing an agenda that does not support your vision. They are using positions which you allocated them to further their own interests and build their own legacy.

"We want to warn them that we are watching," the party youth secretary Pupurai Togarepi said.

All this comes after Mnangagwa also disclosed at the weekend that one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, had told him to toughen up and urgently deal with the rampant factionalism that is once again tearing apart the ruling party.


Meanwhiel, ZANU-PF's provincial structures across the country have been stampeding to endorse President Mnangagwa a reminiscent of the old days during the Mugabe era .

Provincial structures have been conducting preparatory meetings ahead of the party's annual conference to be held in Goromonzi tomorrow.

The provinces are expected to formally endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party candidate in 2023 elections at the conference venue .

The traditional move reminiscent of former president Robert Mugabe's days before he was toppled in a military coup in 2017 signals a no departure from the old .

Meanwhile , President Mnangagwa has all but confirmed that factionalism is still rearing its ugly head in the ruling party .

The admission of many centers of power is a direct confirmation of the stuck in the old modus operandi of endorsing a leader years before a general election to try and contain dissent.

More to follow....

Source - Dailynews

