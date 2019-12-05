Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF and opposition MDC yesterday said they were unfazed by the launch of a political movement by self-exiled former ruling party stalwart, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere's movement, known as "Tyson Wabantu", was launched in Bulawayo on Thursday by a group of disgruntled former Zanu-PF members known as G40.

The movement distributed flyers and T-shirts branded " Tyson Wabantu" in many residential areas in the country's second capital city.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo told NewsDay Weekender yesterday that the ruling party would not spend sleepless nights on Kasukuwere, whom he described as a nonentity.

"The launch of the movement is insignificant and meaningless to us. He is representing nothing. That movement has no bearing on Zanu-PF. We are a mass party which has a vast support base. We don't lose sleep on that nonentity. He is just but a dreamer," Moyo said.

MDC president Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Kasukuwere's movement did not even affect an inch of their space as he was a Zanu-PF creation.

"We don't have to comment on that. Kasukuwere is former Zanu-PF or Zanu-PF, I think a comment from there would suffice. The MDC has had Kasukuwere as a political opponent. You know how we won elections when he was in politics. Why is that question even relevant?" Sibanda asked rhetorically.

Rose Phiri, former member of the ruling party women's league, is the co-ordinator of Kasukuwere's movement.

She said: "Tyson Wabantu movement is meant to unite all Zimbabweans and provide leadership towards a better Zimbabwe."

Phiri said they were targeting one million people for the movement but admitted that the movement had no proper structures.

Kasukuwere has said he would issue a statement clarifying the position later on.

Source - newsday

