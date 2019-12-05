Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE memorial service of the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, who died in June from injuries sustained in a road accident in Kwekwe, will be held this Saturday at her late father Morgan Tsvangirai's Strathaven home.

The Tsvangirai family spokesperson Manase Tsvangirai confirmed the development. The event, which is expected to be attended by church leaders, politicians, friends and relatives, will be graced by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

"The event will be held on December 14 (Saturday) at the family home in Strathaven. The programme will start in the morning at 0900 hours," Tsvangirai said.

Vimbai succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific crash on her way from Bulawayo, where she had gone to attend party meetings. The accident also claimed the lives of Paul Rukanda, the late MP's campaign manager and councillor Tafadzwa Mhundwa, a brother to her late mother, Susan Tsvangirai.
The former MDC women's assembly secretary general is survived by her husband Batsirai Java, who is a church leader for the Tabernacle of Grace Ministries.

Sources told NewsDay that the MDC had initially settled the City Sports Centre or the Harare International Conference Centre, but struggled to have bookings, forcing the venue to be moved to the late Tsvangirai's home.

Failure by the family to get a booking at the City Sports Centre, the source said, was a deliberate attempt by the ruling Zanu-PF party to block any gathering that will be graced by Chamisa for fear that it would turn into a rally.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

1 hr ago | 149 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 301 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

1 hr ago | 530 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

1 hr ago | 967 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Aids battle far from over

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

1 hr ago | 117 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

1 hr ago | 436 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 316 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

1 hr ago | 157 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5552 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6105 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9240 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

17 hrs ago | 5459 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

18 hrs ago | 3906 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

18 hrs ago | 14811 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

18 hrs ago | 333 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

18 hrs ago | 1485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days