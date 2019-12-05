Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community has claimed that the regional body did not believe that former President Robert Mugabe was toppled through a coup when his own army forced him out of office in November 2017.

Stergomena Lawrence Tax, a Tanzanian national said in a series of tweets at the weekend that the "change of administration" was "supported by nationals" without going into the manner of the ‘change.'

Mugabe's 37-year old rule effectively came to an end when the military seized power, with tanks on the streets and the veteran leader confined to his private residence. He quit when his own party Zanu-PF fired him and started impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

"Which coup? Sadc is unaware of the said coup, us aware of change of administration that was extensively celebrated and supported by nationals," Tax said.

The southern African nation had hoped to shake off its divided past after the coup, but last year's disputed election won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa only deepened political polarisation.

Hopes of a swift economic recovery have all but disappeared as triple digit inflation hit 440% in October and prices rising regularly against depressed incomes.
Ad by Valueimpression

The Mnangagwa administration's heavy-handedness in dealing with dissent mimics the authoritarianism that was the hallmark of Mugabe's failed regime, critics say.

Tax also told off the opposition MDC and civil society for demanding foreign intervention to stop political and economic crisis after meeting officials last week.

"Use Parliament and Judiciary. Engage with the Executive, regional bodies come after exhausting internal mechanisms, are you at that stage," Tax said on Saturday.

Tax who received MDC's vice-president Welshman Ncube and secretary of foreign affairs Gladys Hlatshwayo, said what was happening in Zimbabwe was internal politics and, therefore, did not need external intervention.

"States' political and socio-economic affairs are national matters! Use internal mechanisms," she said.

The MDC said Sadc was being selective because when Zanu-PF failed to use the courts, Parliament and the Judiciary which was captured by late President Robert Mugabe, they turned to the gun and ousted the former leader in a coup.

Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Tax was missing the point and should get her facts right.

"It means this Dr has not applied her mind to the Zimbabwe question, has not understood that the electoral dispute failed to get resolution at the Constitutional Court and that is the highest place where things could be heard … She should be invited as a professional to apply herself diligently to the matter otherwise it would be very incompetent for her to comment on this subject without gathering the material facts before hand," Sibanda said.

He refused to accept that the MDC had lost the regional battle to put the legitimacy issue on the Sadc agenda saying they had received a buy in from South Africa, Angola and Zambia.

"As a matter of fact Sadc is fully briefed about the crisis that arose out of the 2018 stolen election as there has been many official letters by the president (Chamisa) and several forms of communication. The South Africans have noted that, the Angolans, the Zambians and many other countries in Sadc have noted that there is a question of a disputed election in the country, as such that crisis Sadc is aware of," Sibanda said.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana told NewsDay yesterday that Zimbabwe does not require external intervention.

"Well there is no political crisis in Zimbabwe which requires external intervention or mediation. Zimbabweans just need to speak to one another. President Mnangagwa has been clear from Day one that dialogue is not negotiation and the Sadc executive secretary has vindicated him," Mangwana said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

1 hr ago | 144 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 294 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

1 hr ago | 926 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Aids battle far from over

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

1 hr ago | 112 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

1 hr ago | 421 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 309 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

1 hr ago | 154 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5548 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6099 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9230 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

17 hrs ago | 5456 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

18 hrs ago | 3902 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

18 hrs ago | 14785 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

18 hrs ago | 333 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

18 hrs ago | 1483 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days