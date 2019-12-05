Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's provincial structures across the country have been stampeding to endorse President Mnangagwa a reminiscent of the old days during the Mugabe era.Provincial structures have been conducting preparatory meetings ahead of the party's annual conference to be held in Goromonzi tomorrow.The provinces are expected to formally endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party candidate in 2023 elections at the conference venue.The traditional move is reminiscent of former president Robert Mugabe's days before he was toppled in a military coup in 2017 signals a no departure from the old.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has all but confirmed that factionalism is still rearing its ugly head in the ruling party.The admission of many centres of power is a direct confirmation of them stuck in the old modus operandi of endorsing a leader years before a general election to try and contain dissent.