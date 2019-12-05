Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has said the ruling Zanu-PF is not threatened by the launch of a political movement by self-exiled former ruling party stalwart, Saviour Kasukuwere. This comes as Kasukuwere's movement, Tyson Wabantu, was launched in Bulawayo last week by a group of disgruntled former Zanu-PF members.

Kasukuwere was one of the Zanu-PF faction, G40, kingpins which fought to control the party against the Lacoste camp then led by now President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing war collaborators at the Harare City Sports Centre at the weekend, Mutsvangwa said Kasukuwere was a "small boy" who poses no threat to Zanu-PF.

Mutsvangwa dared Kasukuwere to come back into the country and fight his own battles instead of using other people to further his agenda.
Meanwhile, Professor Jonathan Moyo has described the #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic.

Prof Moyo's attack comes in the wake of the launch of the political #TysonWaBantu movement in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Writing on his Twitter blog, a livid Prof Moyo distanced himself from the campaign saying, "I don't know why you folks like associating me with every stupid thing in town. There is no way stupidity will become a strategy simply because you tag my name to it. And I'm not going to be an author of stupidity simply because an idiot or troll says I am!"

On his part, Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa Director (OSISA), Siphosami Malunga, dismissed Kasukuwere's candidature as null and void.

He said Kasukuwere has a rich history of "plunder, violence and abuse of power."


Source - dailynews

