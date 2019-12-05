Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

by Stephen Jakes
20 secs ago | Views
The increase in case of citizens being reprieved of food aid by the ruling Zanu PF has irked a local human rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project amid serious starvation in most parts of the country's rural areas.

ZPP said in its latest report that almost 8 million Zimbabweans in both rural and urban areas will need food and other aid until March 2020.

"However, the vulnerability of this population is being exacerbated by the blatant politicization of aid and deprivation for those perceived to be opposition supporters. This was evidenced by the rise in the number of cases related to food and other aid to 55 cases recorded during the month of November up from the October cases at 33," ZPP said.

"Masvingo province recorded the highest number of this  violation at 22 followed by Mashonaland Central province with 10. Junior doctors in public health institutions have been on strike since September 3, 2019, and on 26 November 2019 senior doctors joined the job action."

ZPP said citizens are failing to access healthcare as the work stoppage continues without a solution in sight.

Source - Stephen Jakes

