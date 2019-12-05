Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Majority of Zimbabwean companies are reportedly operating at 30% capacity due to biting economy which has resulted to several others folding.The Zimbabwe Congress of trade Unions (ZCTU) revealed that all was not well in the industries and most of those which are still operating might be lucky to reopen next year.The labour movement said many companies are operating below 30% capacity while scores of workers are no longer reporting for duty a development that has seriourly affected their membership.The union said almost every thing has been informalised to a point where everyone is a vendor.ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo said many companies are not taking advantage of the inflationary situation to use bond money to pay their workers when they know that the money loses value rapidly."It is now easy for companies to just settle pay bills using bond money yet knowing that the money is not stable in value," he said.