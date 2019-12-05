Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

by Stephen Jakes
40 secs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu PF activists in Uzumba are alleged to have forced villagers to gather at the Mutawatawa business centre recently for a party meeting without their will.

Zimbabwe Peace Project revealed the incidents in its latest report.

"The ruling party's role in perpetuating division was also notable in an incident reported in Uzumba at Mutawatawa Business Centre on 6 November 2019," reads ZPP report.

ZPP said an estimated 200 villagers were forced to convene at the Business Centre by Zanu PF, where Councilor Shepherd Mushamba harassed and intimidated the group, particularly village heads due to their failure to produce registers with names of those who are alleged to be undermining the President.

"The perpetrators threatened that there would be penalties if village heads failed to produce the lists in the next meeting. The persistent nature of discrimination is notable in that employment opportunities are also being awarded along partisan lines. In Gokwe Chireya on 5 November 2019, the Chireya District Development Fund base camp led by one Machope who is the supervisor recruited a sizeable number of labourers to clear rubble along roads in ward 4," ZPP said.

The organisation said the recruitment was politicised as anyone who wanted to be hired was asked to bring a reference letter from their village head indicating that they were members of the Zanu PF party.

"Known opposition supporters were told to be 'clean' first, inferring that they should defect to the ruling party. In Mt Darwin South on 15 November 2019, people seeking employment at Pfura Council offices in ward 26 were advised to get recommendation letters from Zanu PF party chairperson Paradzai Dumbura. Reports are that Kenneth Zinga, a council employee told a job seeker that he was only accepting employment applications from individuals with ruling party recommendations signed by the party's chairperson," ZPP said.

Source - Stephen Jakes

