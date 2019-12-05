Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Pregnant women have been cited as the most hard hit by the health care crisis in public hospitals as the doctors strikes have continued to cripple the health institutions amid revelations most expecting mothers are not able to meet private hospitals expenses. The Zimbabwe Peace Project has said the lack of health care professionals in public hospitals is negatively impacting on maternal health care as the majority of women cannot afford the exorbitant fees charged by private health institutions."Some have resorted to unregistered backyard services such as those offered by Esther Zinyoro who was widely reported in the media. Zinyoro's two roomed apartment in Mbare was being used as a 'maternity' centre where she delivered upwards of 10 babies in a week," ZPP said in its report."Images of naked women writhing in agony on a floor covered with canvas material made the rounds on social media, leading to widespread condemnation and outcry."The organisation said of concern is the fact that the first lady Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa visited Zinyoro's premises and commended her for her hard work and donated supplies such as food stuffs and latex gloves."This move by the first lady may well be perceived as a subtle endorsement of Zinyoro, despite the fact that she has never received any formal training as a midwife, operates as an unregistered health institution and has no professional experience in dealing with complications which may arise from the delivery process and puts both the mother and child at risk of contracting disease," ZPP reported."The visit also displays misplaced priorities and a lack of political will and commitment to see an end to the myriad of challenges facing the health delivery system."