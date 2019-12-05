MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The main opposition political party, MDC has called for solidarity for MDC Youth Assembly Secretary General Gift Ostallos Siziba who is appearing in court today.In a notice MDC Spokesperson Daniel Molokele called for solidarity with Ostallos."Tomorrow (9 December 2019) today the MDC Youth assembly Secretary General Cde Ostallos will be appearing in Rotton row court at 9am for charges of inciting public violence," he said."We are inviting fellows Democrats and revolutionaries to attend the court at Rotton in solidarity with our fellow cadre. We continue to fight, until victory!! Be there!!!"