New High School opens in Bulawayo

The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe has announced that it is opening a new High School in Bulawayo.The school is named Bulawayo Methodist High School (BMHS).In a statement on Monday the church said the school will operate the same as other Methodist High Schools found in different parts of the country and shall offer all the subjects offered at other Methodist High Schools.The only difference in model with this new school is that it will be running as a day school.The church said, "All parents who wish to enrol their children in MCZ High Schools but are failing due to unaffordable boarding fees, this is your opportunity to have your children access the same level of education without paying boarding fees. The school will be housed in the former Makokoba VTC facilities, only 500 meters from the city."Related to the opening of the school, the old Makokoba VTC will formerly close down on 31 December 2019 and pave way for BMHS to open its doors for first term 2020.Enrolment has commenced for forms 1, 2, 3 and 5.