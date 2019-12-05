PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is currently in German attending a conference organised by the Germany Social Democratic Party."So honoured to be in Germany, Berlin to attend the Germany Social Democratic Party SPD conference together with the ANC and Chama Cha Mapinduzi. Also had high profile meetings with the Germany government on governance, Trade and development. The future is exciting. The goodwill is amazing!"MDC is a centre left Social Democratic Party.