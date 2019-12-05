Latest News Editor's Choice


Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has announced that the government will be introducing cameras that shall be inserted on  bodies on individual police officers.


Mangwana said Government is considering the use of police body cams (body camera). This will be used to film police operations. This will help change both the behaviour of suspects and that of officers during operations. There are friendly countries happy to support the country in this.

In policing equipment, body worn video (BWV), body-worn camera (BWC), body camera or wearable camera is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system used to record events in which police officers or other law enforcers are involved. They are typically worn on the torso of the body on the officer's uniform.

In June the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that it will equip their officers with body cameras to better aid in the fight against crime.

"Body cameras will be used as, but not limited to, a safety measure to protect our men and woman in blue during operations," the spokesperson said. "They will also be used for data capturing as the world is moving in the direction of the 4th industrial revolution and to advance policing."



