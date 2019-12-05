Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe has toured the 20km stretch road project from Bubi River towards Beitbridge town."I toured the site where Government is upgrading a 20km stretch from Bubi River towards Beitbridge town. The work ethic by the contractor is pleasing and I am hopeful that the project will be completed under the set time frames," he said."It is also pleasing to note that the roadworks have created employment for people living along the same road. My appeal to other stakeholders rolling out projects within our communities is that they give priority to local residents when hiring labour."Nguluvhe said the completion of the roadworks will go a long way in minimizing road carnage related to the bad state of roads.