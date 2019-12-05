Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

by Staff reporter
GOVERNMENT has authorised the Civil Registry Department to charge US$318 for passports in respect of those in the Diaspora, while the local prices remain unchanged.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, said: "The Ministry is aware of the high expectations from members of the public for timely provision of service delivery particularly in the areas of issuance of travel documents.

"The Ministry is also aware of what citizens are going through especially those living abroad whose passports have expired. Citizens in the Diaspora need to have valid passports in order to regularise their stay in the host countries. As a way of assisting the department to attend to requirements for passports by citizens in the Diaspora, Government has therefore authorised the Civil Registry Department to charge US$318 for passports, in respect of those in the Diaspora. The applications will be prioritised on an urgent basis," said Minister Kazembe.

He said details on the implementation of this decision are being worked out by the Civil Registry Department in consultation with other stakeholders.

Source - the herald

