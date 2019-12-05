Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

by Staff rporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The much-anticipated and hyped super-middleweight fight between Charles Manyuchi and Mordecai Donga has been called off.

The bout was scheduled for December 21 at the Harare Show Grounds.  But, Charles Manyuchi's camp has pulled out the ex-WBC silver welter weight champion saying the boxer stands to get nothing from the fight.

Donga had vowed to come out of retirement to box Manyuchi and the fight had gathered massive momentum only for Manyuchi to withdraw at the Eleventh Hour.

More to follow....

Source - the herald

