Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF
2 hrs ago | Views
African roots music singer, sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki, popularly known as Sekuru Tau has rejoined Zanu-PF today.
"I have realised the need to come back home. I rejoined the party with a liberation history," he said.
Mteki contested in the 2018 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.
More to follow....
Source - the herald