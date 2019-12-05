Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

by Staff rporter
2 hrs ago | Views
African roots music singer, sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki, popularly known as Sekuru Tau has rejoined Zanu-PF today.

"I have realised the need to come back home. I rejoined the party with a liberation history," he said.

Mteki contested in the 2018 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

More to follow....

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

51 mins ago | 324 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

1 hr ago | 735 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

3 hrs ago | 2139 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

3 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

4 hrs ago | 1207 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 5738 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 2905 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

8 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Psychic Training: How to become a psychic?

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

9 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 5135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

11 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

11 hrs ago | 1263 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

11 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

11 hrs ago | 6389 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

11 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Aids battle far from over

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

11 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

11 hrs ago | 1539 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days