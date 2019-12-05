Latest News Editor's Choice


Met department warns of heavy rains

by Staff rporter
Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning of heavy rains across the country on different days from today till Thursday December 12. In a statement, MSD said the heavy rains might be accompanied by hail, strong winds and lightning.

"From Monday 09 through Thursday 12 December 2019, widespread rains are expected across the country, with heavy falls in some places. Of note, on Monday, parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo Provinces, as well as the Midlands Province are forecast to receive heavy rains in excess of 50mm in 24 hours which may result in flash flooding,'' read the statement.

"These heavy rains may also be accompanied by hail, strong winds and lightning. Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect all

"Mashonaland Provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Tuesday 10 December. From Friday, the rains should steadily ease off giving way to bright and showery conditions in most areas, with a high likelihood of localized heavier falls over Mashonaland East into northern parts of Manicaland,'' read the statement.

MSD has urged members of the public to take necessary precautions

"Take caution on the roads, flash flooding and or gushes of water may lead to treacherous road conditions. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours. During storms, avoid metal objects and tall isolated trees. Where possible stay indoors

"Uprooting of trees, flooding of river and streams as well as damage to infrastructure is likely with this type of rainfall intensity,'' read the statement.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days