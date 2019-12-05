Harare Hospital not closed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Central Hospital is not closed and is still providing services to patients needing emergency care just like all the other four central hospitals.This is contrary to social media rumours that started over the weekend claiming that the hospital had completely closed its doors to patients.A visit by The Herald to the hospital today showed that most services ranging from the casualty, outpatients, intensive care unit (ICU), male and female wards, renal, neonatal, and maternity were still being provided, though below the normal capacity because of the doctors' withdrawal of labour.Harare Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Tinashe Dobbie said although the hospital was still operating below capacity, they were also not turning away patients."We are still operating below capacity because of staff shortages but we are not turning away any patients," said Dr Dobbie.He said some of the dismissed doctors were slowly returning to work, though the number was still very low. All central hospitals namely Harare, Parirenyatwa, Chitungwiza, Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospitals have been operating below capacity ever since doctors withdrew their labour. Only emergency cases are being attended to.However, over the weekend, rumours had been circulating that Harare hospital had closed completely.