Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Cassava Smartech's EcoFarmer Vaya tractor has clinched strategic corporate partnerships with CBZ, the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) and farm equipment suppliers William Bain and Agricon to provide tillage equipment for farmers and boost agricultural productivity.

Cassava launched EcoFarmer Vaya Tractor earlier this year to help boost agricultural output and farm yields by providing farmers easy and convenient access to farming equipment such as tractors, combined harvesters, and other key farming and tillage implements.  

The Vaya Tractor platform allows farmers to request the services of a tractor or other farming equipment from their mobile phones, by simply dialling *905#.

Cassava Smartech CEO Mr Eddie Chibi lauded the corporate partnerships, saying they would help boost agricultural output by capacitating farmers.

 "These partnerships will help capacitate the farming community and move the country towards restoring its bread basket status on the continent," Mr Chibi said.

He said harnessing technology by using mobile phones and utilizing the Vaya Tractor platform would "provide convenience, speed up processes, lower costs and directly boost farm productivity".

The Vaya Tractor platform already boasts over 2 100 tractors registered on its system and has to date prepared over 20 000 hectares of land this season alone.
Mr Chibi said the partnership with CBZ bank will result in EcoFarmer Vaya Tractor being allocated significant hectares of tillage land to prepare this season.

The bank has already partnered the government in the Smart Agriculture Programme.

Similarly Cottco, which, among other things, seeks to promote contract farming, also partnered with Ecofarmer to in order to extend tillage services to farmers they contracted this year.

Farm equipment suppliers William Bain and Agricon came on board by registering their  tractors and other farming equipment onto the EcoFarmer Vaya Tractor platform, to facilitate tillage services to farmers, including those contracted under this year's Smart Agriculture programme.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

20 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

23 mins ago | 311 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

24 mins ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

25 mins ago | 53 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

25 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

26 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

26 mins ago | 44 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

28 mins ago | 83 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

28 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

28 mins ago | 55 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

31 mins ago | 65 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

42 mins ago | 228 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

49 mins ago | 60 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

52 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

57 mins ago | 260 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

58 mins ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

58 mins ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

58 mins ago | 61 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

59 mins ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Destructive rains expected

60 mins ago | 165 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

1 hr ago | 176 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

1 hr ago | 50 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

1 hr ago | 139 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

14 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

14 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

15 hrs ago | 4600 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1485 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 856 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

16 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

16 hrs ago | 5902 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

16 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

17 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

17 hrs ago | 2218 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

17 hrs ago | 825 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10604 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days