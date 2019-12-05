Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

by Staff reporter
Deliberations at Zanu-PF's 18th National People's Conference which starts today will mainly centre on the state of the economy, national food security, the provision of social services and development.

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo told a Press briefing yesterday that Cabinet ministers would advise delegates on the state of the economy, especially in agriculture, mining, industry and small businesses, among others.

The Mashonaland East technical committee yesterday handed over the venue to the main wing of the party.

"I must emphasise that the conference's focus is on the economy. Here of course we are looking at food security, social services and poverty eradication, macro and economic stability, re-engagement, inclusive growth, infrastructure development, value edition and this will be discussed in detail in thematic committees.

"It is expected the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube will give an overview of the state of the economy.

"The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri will do likewise on his portfolio and the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando will also present a paper relevant to his ministry's mandate," he said.

He said the conference will receive a report on the implementation of the 17th National People's Conference resolutions as well as new resolutions relevant to the 18th National People's Conference President Mnangagwa will officially close the conference and delegates are expected to go back to their respective provinces on Sunday.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Appolonia Munzverengi said all was set for the conference.

"The province handed over the venue to the national technical committee. The province is geared to host the conference. "Trucks delivering food are now trickling in. Accommodation for delegates is now in place," she said.

More than 7 000 delegates are expected to attend the conference, with more than 2 000 foreign delegates having confirmed their participation. The revolutionary party has tasked all the provinces to raise $5 million, with each province expected to mobilise $500 000 towards the conference.

The host provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza expressed confidence on the state of preparedness.

"It is all systems go. The main auditorium, clinics, kitchen, exhibition centre, feeding bays, accommodation, clean water, parking bays for VVIPs are ready.

"We are ready to host a successful conference," said Matiza.

Matiza said his province had already raised the targeted $500 000 to ensure a successful conference.

"We also secured more than 60 beasts, five tonnes of chicken, mealie-meal, vegetables, tomatoes, eggs to feed the delegates and some pledges are still coming."

Some of the delegates will drive from Harare, while others will housed close to the venue.

"We have secured accommodation for our delegates in hotels and lodges in Harare.

"Some will be accommodated close to the venue of the conference at schools such as Goromonzi, St John's and Rusununguko.

"Transport will be available to ferry delegates from their respective areas to the venue during the conference period. The conference comes at a time when the economy is transitioning from austerity to prosperity through higher productivity, growth and job creation as enunciated in the 2020 National Budget.

Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe said they met as the Provincial Coordinating Committee with all the 403 political districts to go through the submitted resolutions which will be presented at the conference.

"More than 1 000 delegates attended the provincial meeting at the weekend to assess progress made so far and see if all the districts had submitted their resolutions," he said.

In terms of resource mobilisation, Kazembe said all was in place.

"We have raised the required $500 000, beasts and maize meal among others things.

"We have arranged transport for our delegates as a province and at least 500 of them have been accredited to attend the conference," he said. Matabeleland North chairman Richard Moyo echoed the same sentiments saying they were ready for the conference.

"So far we have mobilised $200 000, but I hope by Wednesday we will get the remainder of the money.

"Our secretary for Administration has already delivered the beasts to the host province. "Our delegates will be leaving on Thursday early morning for the conference.

"We have seven buses which will ferry our delegates to the conference venue." Moyo said 300 delegates from his province had so far been accredited and had already put in place resolutions to be presented at the conference.

Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro said: "Our eight administrative districts are finalising mobilisation of the resources. Currently, we are collecting beasts which have been donated by well-wishers.

"More than 600 delegates have already been accredited and we are humbled and motivated by President Mnangagwa's exemplary leadership, humility, hard work, sincerity and commitment to the people of Zimbabwe. Under his leadership Zimbabwe would overcome its current challenges.

"Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi said the province raised over $250 000 towards the conference.

"We have already endorsed President Mnangagwa as our sole candidate for 2023 harmonised elections. All the logistical issues have been sorted. We are rearing to go. In terms of resource mobilisation, we have done our part,'' he said. The conference will run under the theme: "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030."



Source - the herald

