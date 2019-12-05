Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Destructive rains expected

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has predicted heavy rains and strong winds that may uproot trees and damage buildings in the southern part of the country up to Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the rains could result in flash floods. The department warned members of the public against crossing flooded rivers.

"Uprooting of trees, flooding of rivers and streams as well as damage to infrastructure is likely with this type of rainfall intensity," read the statement.

"From Monday 9 through to Thursday 12 December 2019, widespread rains are expected across the country, with heavy falls in some places.  

"Of note, on Monday, parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo provinces as well as the Midlands province are forecast to receive in excess of 50mm in 24 hours which may result in flash floods," read the statement.

"These heavy rains may also be accompanied by hail, strong winds and lightning. Similar conditions should spread northeast to affect Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Tuesday 10 December."

The MSD said the rains are expected to steadily ease by Friday in most parts of the country with heavier pours in Mashonaland East into northern parts of Manicaland.   MSD urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads while advising the public against unnecessary movements.

"Caution on the roads, flash flooding and gushes of water may lead to treacherous road conditions. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours. During storms avoid metal objects and tall isolated trees. Where possible, stay indoors," reads the statement.

The rain prediction could bring relief to most farmers who were losing their livestock due to the devastating effects of drought. Matabeleland region lost more than 20 000 cattle to drought this year. Bulawayo residents are expecting significant inflows into the city's supply dams that are all in Matabeleland South province.

Two out of the city's six supply dams have already been decommissioned because they are almost dry.

The city's supply dams are 36 percent full and this has prompted the local authority to introduce a 96-hour weekly water shedding regime.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

25 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

28 mins ago | 413 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

29 mins ago | 516 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

30 mins ago | 71 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

30 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

31 mins ago | 52 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

32 mins ago | 104 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

33 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

33 mins ago | 74 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

35 mins ago | 69 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

47 mins ago | 256 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

54 mins ago | 62 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

1 hr ago | 189 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

1 hr ago | 53 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

1 hr ago | 66 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

14 hrs ago | 3852 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

15 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

15 hrs ago | 4616 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1486 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 859 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

16 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

16 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

16 hrs ago | 5943 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

17 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

17 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

17 hrs ago | 2230 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

17 hrs ago | 828 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

19 hrs ago | 801 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10645 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days