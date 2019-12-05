Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has stopped refuse collection services in some parts of the city owing to the prevailing fuel shortages.  

In a statement issued yesterday, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said uncollected refuse should be kept within household properties and will be collected when refuse collection resumes. He said the fuel shortages were affecting other services that include attending to pipe bursts.

"The city of Bulawayo would like to advise residents that there may be an interruption in collection of refuse due to fuel shortages. Residents are advised that the areas likely to be affected include Makokoba, Riverside, Sunninghill, Waterford, Selborne Park North, Manningdale, Hillcrest, Highmount, Harrisvale, Richmond, Trenance, Sauerstown and Belmont Industrial area," said the Town Clerk.  

He said council was working on modalities to facilitate timely delivery of fuel and urged residents to avoid dumping garbage in open spaces.  

Residents were advised to keep refuse within their properties while waiting for council to resume services.

"Council is working on ensuring speedy delivery of fuel supplies so as to resume normal services. Residents are encouraged to keep the city clean and desist from dumping refuse in open spaces. Uncollected refuse should be kept within household properties and will be collected when refuse collection resumes," he said.

Mr Dube said erratic fuel supplies were also impacting on council's attendance to water pipe bursts and sewer faults across the city.   

"Limited supply of fuel is also affecting our response to water and sewer faults. Bulawayo city council wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused," said the Town Clerk.  

Early this year, Finance director Mr Kempton Ndimande said council requires 80 000 litres of diesel and 50 000 litres of petrol per month for its fleet. He said council was facing a myriad of challenges which are mainly as a result of failure by residents to settle their bills, late approval of council budget, hyper- inflation and foreign currency demands by suppliers.

"Our roads are deplorable, sewers are bursting again but they were under control for some time. They are coming back to where they were, issues that we used to see way before 2009 are coming back," he said.

Source - chronicle

