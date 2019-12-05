Latest News Editor's Choice


Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RELEGATION threatened Herentals FC have been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee to answer to allegations of match manipulation raised following their 3-0 win over Black Rhinos in October.

Herentals, who are on a nine-match unbeaten run, will appear alongside their official Oliver Chirenga, who allegedly "masterminded" the plan to manipulate the results against Rhinos in their quest to survive relegation.

The allegations cost Rhinos team manager Gift Kamuriwo his job after the former midfielder confessed to taking US$600, which he was supposed to give to players he refused to name.

Chirenga is alleged to have handed the money to Kamuriwo to execute the ill-fated plan before one of the targeted players blew the whistle to Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa. In that particular match, Rhinos conceded three goals in the opening 10 minutes, courtesy of a hat-trick by Herentals' main striker Blessing Majarira.

The PSL confirmed yesterday that Herentals had been summoned to a hearing and clubs involved in the relegation fight will follow the case with interest.

According to the PSL, Herentals are being charged for breaching Article 31.1.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations on acts of misconduct and offence.

"Its players, officials, servant or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives, for any corrupt, dishonesty or lawful purpose in connection with a game played under auspices of the league, or in connection with the affairs of the league, give, offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whatsoever."

Chirenga is being charged for breaching Article 31.2.2 which reads: "For any corrupt, dishonest or unlawful purpose in connection with a game played under the auspices of the league, or in connection with the affairs of the league, gives, offers or promises, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whomsoever."

Kamuriwo is being dragged for "accepting any inducement, reward or bribe" as articulated in Article 31.2.2. Eight clubs, Hwange, Yadah, Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals, TelOne, Chapungu and Manica Diamonds, who are fighting for survival, will be keen on the outcome of the case.

Should Herentals, who first raised suspicion after forcing a 1-1 draw against log leaders Caps United at the National Sports Stadium before their clash with Black Rhinos, be found guilty of match manipulation, they will have points docked, giving hope of survival to other relegation-threatened sides.

Three of the eight clubs will join Mushowani Stars, who have already been relegated.

Herentals are two places above relegation in 13th place on the league table with 38 points, just one above Harare City, who occupy the last relegation slot. Herentals take on Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Second from the bottom Hwange, who are on 33 points, take on 12th placed TelOne, who are on 39 points, in Gweru tomorrow, with Harare City taking on Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

Yadah are in action today, playing host to Triangle United, with Chapungu and Manica Diamonds battling it out tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah vs Triangle United (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds vs Chapungu (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Caps United (Baobab), Herentals vs Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), TelOne vs Hwange (Ascot), ZPC Kariba vs Mushowani Stars (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum vs Black Rhinos (Mandava), Dynamos vs Harare City (Rufaro)

Most Popular In 7 Days