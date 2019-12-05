Latest News Editor's Choice


Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

A Ugandan died on the spot while four others including a Zambian were seriously injured when a vehicle allegedly ferrying illegal immigrants burst a tyre and overturned near Cross Jotsholo along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road yesterday.

The vehicle reportedly left Victoria Falls in the morning with some illegal immigrants from Zambia, Uganda and Congo who were on their way to South Africa.

The illegal immigrants, the source said, crossed via Victoria Falls Bridge where they were allegedly assisted to evade the border post by some officials manning the bridge point after bribing them.

The owner of the vehicle is reportedly in the business of trafficking illegal immigrants who he meets at the Victoria Falls border and drives to Beitbridge where he hands them over to other transporters raising fears of existence of a cross border human trafficking syndicate.

Officer commanding Lupane District Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo confirmed the accident and said investigations are underway.

"The Bulawayo-bound vehicle was coming from Victoria Falls carrying 15 passengers when its wheel came off on the 193km peg resulting in it overturning and rolling three times. One female foreigner died while three passengers, one of them also a foreigner aged 17 and the driver were injured," he said.

The rest of the passengers escaped unhurt.

Source - chronicle

