Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

by Staff reporter

DION Myers will captain the Zimbabwe team at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9, 2020.This officially marks Zimbabwe's return to the international cricket fold following suspension caused by acrimony between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).The SRC suspended the entire ZC board and acting managing director Givemore Makoni.The International Cricket Council intervened by suspending Zimbabwe in July over ZC's failure to keep the sport free from government interference. Suspension was only lifted in October after the reinstatement of the ZC board and Makoni.Myers will be deputised by Wesley Madhevere, who will be playing in his third ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, having made his first appearance as a 15-year-old in the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.Zimbabwe's 15-man squad also includes Milton Shumba, who featured in the 2018 tournament in New Zealand.Apart from the experienced trio, another familiar face in the squad is Dane Schadendorf, who was among the non-travelling reserves in the previous tournament.The team is coached by former Chevrons' captain Prosper Utseya and they have also picked Tadiwanashe Nyangani from Chipadze High School in Bindura, while former national Under-17 football star Taurayi Tugwete also made the cut.Brandon James, son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Wayne James, is also in the side. The final squad was selected following a rigorous programme that included trials, several training camps, two tours to South Africa and practice matches against Uganda and local provincial sides.Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland in Group C of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.Utseya's charges will open their campaign in the tournament against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 18. They will then take on Pakistan and Scotland on January 22 and 25 respectively at the Witrand Oval in Potchefstroom.The top two teams from each of the four groups at the tournament will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.Zim Under-19 squadDion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete Non-travelling reserves: Brighton Chapungu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Rodney Mufudza, Kudakwashe Macheka, Matthew Welch