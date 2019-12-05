Africa facing repercussions of the West

News / National

by Daniel Itai, Madrid, Spain

African countries are going through a climatic hard time due to the Western countries' high level of carbon emissions. This was revealed at the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25).Irregular oscillation or variation of Sea Surface Temperatures have been the major causes of floods that have since ravaged parts of the east and south of Africa due to a climate-related phenomenon known as Indian Ocean Dipole.To date, cyclones, floods and landslides have claimed the lives of more than 1 200 people leaving at least 33 million people at emergency levels of food insecurity.This has had a huge financial implication on the affected African countries, running into millions of dollars."African countries are paying between 2 to 9 percent of their GDPs just to deal with adaptation impacts. So Africa is already paying to deal with an issue that Africa did not create.Historically, Africa has the lowest carbon footprint. So we are paying already a lot," said African Group of Negotiators' Chairperson Mohammed Nasr.Harjeet Singh who is the Global Climate Lead at ActionAid said, "the climate and food emergencies devastating southern and eastern Africa must awaken the conscience of the rich countries and polluting industries that have caused the crises.They must stop blocking proposals on creating a new fund, including debt relief, to support countries to recover from climate disasters, such as flooding, droughts and rising sea levels.Concrete financing solutions are urgently needed to repair the devastation already being caused by climate change and to prepare for an uncertain future."It is estimated that by 2030 the global, annual cost of repairing the loss and damage caused by climate change will total US$300 billion, increasing to US$1.2 trillion a by 2060.The COP25 summit which started on the 2nd of December will run till the 13th of this month.