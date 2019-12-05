Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Africa facing repercussions of the West

by Daniel Itai, Madrid, Spain
15 secs ago | Views
African countries are going through a climatic hard time due to the Western countries' high level of carbon emissions. This was revealed at the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25).

Irregular oscillation or variation of Sea Surface Temperatures have been the major causes of floods that have since ravaged parts of the east and south of Africa due to a climate-related phenomenon known as Indian Ocean Dipole.

To date, cyclones, floods and landslides have claimed the lives of more than 1 200 people leaving at least 33 million people at emergency levels of food insecurity.

This has had a huge financial implication on the affected African countries, running into millions of dollars.

"African countries are paying between 2 to 9 percent of their GDPs just to deal with adaptation impacts.  So Africa is already paying to deal with an issue that Africa did not create.

Historically, Africa has the lowest carbon footprint. So we are paying already a lot," said African Group of Negotiators' Chairperson Mohammed Nasr.

Harjeet Singh who is the Global Climate Lead at ActionAid said, "the climate and food emergencies devastating southern and eastern Africa must awaken the conscience of the rich countries and polluting industries that have caused the crises.

They must stop blocking proposals on creating a new fund, including debt relief, to support countries to recover from climate disasters, such as flooding, droughts and rising sea levels.

Concrete financing solutions are urgently needed to repair the devastation already being caused by climate change and to prepare for an uncertain future."

It is estimated that by 2030 the global, annual cost of repairing the loss and damage caused by climate change will total US$300 billion, increasing to US$1.2 trillion a by 2060.

The COP25 summit which started on the 2nd of December will run till the 13th of this month.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

8 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

9 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

9 mins ago | 21 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Destructive rains expected

11 mins ago | 17 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

11 mins ago | 28 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

12 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

13 mins ago | 11 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

13 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

14 mins ago | 16 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

13 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

14 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

14 hrs ago | 4395 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1438 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 811 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

15 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

15 hrs ago | 5545 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

16 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

16 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

18 hrs ago | 776 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10157 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 5129 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

20 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

20 hrs ago | 509 Views

Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

21 hrs ago | 496 Views

Psychic Training: How to become a psychic?

21 hrs ago | 448 Views

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

22 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

22 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

22 hrs ago | 927 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

22 hrs ago | 6230 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

23 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

23 hrs ago | 1397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days