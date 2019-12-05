South Africa wins another rugby title

News / National

by Daniel Itai, Dubai, UAE

Following their successful World Cup campaign which they resoundingly won after beating England 32 - 12 in the final last month in Japan, South Africa's sevens "Blitzboks" yesterday thrashed New Zealand 15 - 0 in the final of the Dubai Sevens tournament.Tries from Siviwe Soyizwapi, Chris Dry and Seabelo Senatla were enough to ensure the Blitzboks' seventh Dubai title and the only team to have achieved so."The final against New Zealand was incredible and the players deserve a lot of credit. It was very tight. In the first half there were a couple of end-to-ends and they scrambled so well," said Blitzbok coach Neil Powell.Blitzbok winger, Rosko Specman was named the player of the tournament, "the crowd in Dubai is amazing, they always come with the numbers whether it's Fiji, New Zealand or South Africa and I would like to say thank you to everyone," said Specman.South Africa will be hosting yet another enticing rugby tournament, the Cape Town Sevens for both men and women which will kick-start from the 13th to the 15th of December 2019.