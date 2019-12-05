NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2 level due to loss of power imports from the region and depressed local generation.



Load shedding is thus now being implemented over and above the advertised schedule.



Customers will be advised of progress on restoration of imports and improved local generation to minimise the effects of load shedding.



ZESA Holdings sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.

