NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule
Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has announced that the load shedding has moved to stage 2 due to the loss of imports from the region and poor local power generation.
ZESA Spokesperson Fullard Gwasira has however assured the nation that the work at Hwange power station will see the first unit being complete in 2022 thereby easing power shortage.
Said Gwasira, "Expansion work at #Hwange thermal power station now stands at 25 percent. The project will add 600 megawatts into the national grid once completed. The first unit will come online end of 2021 and the other unit first quarter 2022."
Read ZESA's full statement below:
ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2 level due to loss of power imports from the region and depressed local generation.
Load shedding is thus now being implemented over and above the advertised schedule.
Customers will be advised of progress on restoration of imports and improved local generation to minimise the effects of load shedding.
ZESA Holdings sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.
Source - Byo24News