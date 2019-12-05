Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has announced that the load shedding has moved to stage 2 due to the loss of imports from the region and poor local power generation.

ZESA Spokesperson Fullard Gwasira has however assured the nation that the work at Hwange power station will see the first unit being complete in 2022 thereby easing power shortage.

Said Gwasira, "Expansion work at #Hwange thermal power station now stands at 25 percent. The project will add 600 megawatts into the national grid once completed. The first unit will come online end of 2021 and the other unit first quarter 2022."

Read ZESA's full statement below:

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that load shedding is now being implemented at Stage 2 level due to loss of power imports from the region and depressed local generation.

Load shedding is thus now being implemented over and above the advertised schedule.

Customers will be advised of progress on restoration of imports and improved local generation to minimise the effects of load shedding.

ZESA Holdings sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa facing repercussions of the West

7 mins ago | 3 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

15 mins ago | 53 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

15 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

16 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Destructive rains expected

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

18 mins ago | 44 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

19 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

19 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

20 mins ago | 18 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

20 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

21 mins ago | 20 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

13 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

14 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

14 hrs ago | 4446 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1445 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 819 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

15 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

15 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

15 hrs ago | 5598 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

16 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

16 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

16 hrs ago | 2150 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

16 hrs ago | 790 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

18 hrs ago | 780 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10204 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 5166 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

21 hrs ago | 496 Views

Psychic Training: How to become a psychic?

21 hrs ago | 449 Views

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

22 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

22 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

22 hrs ago | 929 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

22 hrs ago | 6249 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

23 hrs ago | 2046 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days