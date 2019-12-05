Latest News Editor's Choice


Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
A GRADE 2 pupil at a Bulawayo school has died after he was hit and dragged by a race car at the three-hour Bulawayo Endurance Race held on Saturday at the Bulawayo Motorsport Park along Victoria Falls Road.

Kelvin Kwangwari (7) was confirmed dead on admission at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident yesterday.

"I can confirm a fatal road traffic accident involving a private motor vehicle [racing car] and a pedestrian. It happened on December 7 at the Bulawayo Motoring Club Race Course along Victoria Falls Road, Richmond, Bulawayo," she said.

She said the vehicle veered off the track after a tyre burst and hit the boy who was a spectator.

The police said the car dragged the boy for some distance.

"The authorities ferried the second party (boy) to hospital. The (boy) died after admission at Mpilo Hospital," she said.

Simango said investigations were underway.

A family member, Arnold Mawere, said they were at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour and still finalising arrangements for the funeral.

"Kelvin will be laid to rest on Tuesday, but we are still finalising a few things with Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour on where he will be laid to rest," he said.

"I am his brother and I used to stay with him. He was a Grade 2 student at a local primary school in Bulawayo."

One of the drivers, Byron Norman, expressed his condolences on the Bulawayo Motoring Club Facebook page and fans poured out condolence messages to the family yesterday.

"With the 50th anniversary 3-hour endurance over, it's time to reflect on a great event. Great racing and loads of history. Thanks must go out to the spectators who came out to witness the event," he posted.

"On a sad note, there was an incident on turn one, where a car left the track at speed and went into a spectators' area. The race was stopped. The ambulances went to the scene and dealt with the injured. Unfortunately, one spectator passed away at the hospital a while later. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family on your tragic loss."

Source - newsday

