Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S political leaders have become too selfish by enriching themselves while burdening the country's suffering masses through suffocating taxes and beatings for protesting the oppression, the Catholic Church has said.

This is the second time in two months that the church has called the country's political leaders to order over the deteriorating political and economic crises, the worst in over a decade and wants an all-inclusive dialogue to
address the malaise.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from long-time ruler, the late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 after a coup, hopes that the economy would quickly rebound have faded fast, with Zimbabweans grappling with rolling power cuts of up to 20 hours a day, a crashing economy and soaring prices against stagnant wages.

"As the poor get poorer, the leaders seem to get richer, less caring and demanding more from the citizens, especially the taxpayers, who are themselves growing fewer and fewer as companies close down," the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBC) said in their December pastoral letter yesterday.

"At the centre of our national crises is a leadership crisis. We do not seem to have leaders who think about our challenges as national challenges. Most of our leaders at all levels seem to think of safeguarding their own personal welfare and the welfare of their friends and relatives. More concern is placed on personal financial security, acquisition and keeping of political power and raising their social significance."

Since 2017, inflation has spiked from under 1% to 440% in October, invoking fears of a return to the hyperinflationary era last seen just over a decade ago under Mugabe, while shortages of fuel and medicines were worsening ahead of the festive holidays, amid an acute foreign currency shortage.

The economy is expected to shrink for the first time by 7,1% in over a decade, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The new currency introduced in June is on a free-fall, while 7,7 million Zimbabweans are facing hunger and the worst drought since 1992.

Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who lead the country's biggest political parties, have been spurning calls for dialogue, with the Zanu-PF leader demanding recognition as leader of the country before any talks could take place. Chamisa wants an independent arbiter.

"Given the depth of our crisis and how long it has been going on, it appears to be selfish for our leaders to be focusing on who among them is a legitimate leader. It appears to us to be a clear sign of unhealthy egoism for political leaders to be placing selfish conditions on national dialogue and reconciliation," the ZCBC said.

"Time has come for every citizen to come to the table with humility and focus on the common good. We call for a comprehensive national dialogue. The national dialogue must be all-inclusive, with representatives from government, political parties, civil society, business and the church. A new spirit must emerge to direct national development."

The ZCBC is made up of Robert C Ndlovu (Archbishop of Harare and ZCBC president), Alex Thomas (Archbishop of Bulawayo and also ZCBC vice-president), Paul Horan (Bishop of Mutare), Michael Bhasera (Bishop of Masvingo and Pontifical Administrator of Gweru), Albert Serrano (Bishop of Hwange), Rudolf Nyandoro (Bishop of Gokwe), and Raymond Mupandasekwa (Bishop of Chinhoyi).

"We can now clearly see that the nation has a deficit in the trust that citizens place in national leadership and national institutions. Citizens have been crying to the leaders to find solutions, but it seems all they get is, at best, a cold shoulder and at worst, loss of jobs, teargas, arrests and beatings for, allegedly, participating in ‘regime change agenda'."

The bishops, who tried and failed to mediate in the labour dispute between junior doctors and the government, noted that the strike by the health practitioners was a sign of the general deterioration of all the sectors of the society which include education, health, politics and social welfare.

"The nation is facing shortages of energy, water and other basic commodities. Infrastructure like roads, railways, dams and bridges is in terrible disrepair with little hope of the problems being fixed. This process has taken a long time to develop," the ZCBC said.

The bishops said the "narrow way of thinking pays very little attention to the common good, solidarity and special care for the poor and marginalised."

"This is what has been termed "the tragedy of the commons", where there is an unhealthy conflict between the short-term interests of individuals, especially leaders and the long-term interests of the society as a whole.

"Clearly, the focus on short-term interests of leaders as they fight to get and keep political power is taking attention away from the common interests that could protect the weak, marginalised and the impoverished."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

52 secs ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

1 min ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

3 mins ago | 3 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

4 mins ago | 5 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

6 mins ago | 25 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

18 mins ago | 97 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

25 mins ago | 36 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

28 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

32 mins ago | 47 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

33 mins ago | 163 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

33 mins ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

34 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

34 mins ago | 52 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

34 mins ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

35 mins ago | 45 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Destructive rains expected

35 mins ago | 100 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

36 mins ago | 125 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

36 mins ago | 106 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

37 mins ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

38 mins ago | 33 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

38 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

38 mins ago | 90 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

39 mins ago | 32 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

14 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3258 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

14 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

14 hrs ago | 4520 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

15 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

15 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

16 hrs ago | 5744 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

16 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

16 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

16 hrs ago | 755 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

17 hrs ago | 2186 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

17 hrs ago | 808 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10361 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5248 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

21 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days