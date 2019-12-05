Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa allegedly blew his top and lashed at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscillah Chigumba after she allegedly went to his office with a proposal for electoral reforms, a former Cabinet minister has claimed.

Exiled former Zanu-PF strategist, Jonathan Moyo, revealed this in his book, Excelgate, which he claims exposes how the 2018 presidential elections were reportedly rigged in favour of Mnangagwa.

Government has, however, rubbished Moyo's claims in the book.

ln his book, to be launched on December 13 in Harare, and has already been sold to more than 200 people in advance, Moyo said Chigumba irked Mnangagwa when she presented to him early this year some proposed reforms that included a clause that the Zec chairperson should be appointed through a parliamentary process.

"Chigumba then sought Mnangagwa's approval of Zec's proposed electoral reforms. She was granted audience. To Chigumba's utter shock, Mnangagwa hit the roof and blew his top, asking her a series of politically blinding questions: What is your motive? Who has sent you with this? You are a sellout," Moyo claimed in his book.

He wrote that Mnangagwa told Chigumba there would be no electoral reforms and that "she should just go away".

He said Chigumba confided to her friends her experience at the hands of Mnangagwa and that she has been contemplating leaving Zec and the country out of fear.

But Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday said Mnangagwa was agreeable to electoral reforms.

"Is he (Moyo) now a prophet? Maybe he is now a prophet who knows what happens inside buildings and translates that into books?" Ziyambi asked.

"The Zec chairperson does not go directly to the President with electoral reforms because the President does not go to Parliament to motivate Bills, so I don't even understand Jonathan Moyo.

"There is evidence to show that the President is agreeable to electoral reforms by setting up an inter-ministerial taskforce to look into that and agreeing to looking into recommendations from observer missions in order to look into opening democratic space."

Ziyambi said it was absurd to assume that Mnangagwa would oppose something he was pushing for, adding that under the late former President Robert Mugabe, European observer missions were not allowed in unlike now under the new dispensation.

"Does he have telescopic eyes from where he is hiding to make such claims?" he asked.

Moyo also revealed the role of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) in the political dynamics in the country and its role in deciding who takes State power by whatever means.

"JOC, not Cabinet, not politburo, is the pivotal authority in Zimbabwe," Moyo's book reads.

"JOC is the centre of power in Zimbabwe. It is the system. JOC's pivotal role is particularly pronounced during elections. This is because of the obvious reason that elections are strategically important for deciding who gets into power, when and how.

"Most Zimbabweans believe that elections in the country are rigged, but they don't know how the rigging is done, yet they think there is one rigging formula that the ruling authorities apply to every election.

"This is what I understand from the endless questions I get as a former Cabinet minister ‘who should know' apparently because of my role as a Zanu-PF strategist and campaign manager, who wrote the party's 2000 and 2013 election manifestos and who participated in the controversial 2002 presidential campaign as Minister of Information and Publicity."

Moyo said most ministers and politburo members were in the dark on how elections were rigged as the information was a privilege for the JOC and a selected few.

JOC comprises of senior officials from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Central Intelligence Organisation which is responsible for the coordination of State security.

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General, Retired Major General Paradzayi Zimondi and Central Intelligence Organisation director-general Isaac Moyo sit in JOC.

The book is being published by Sapes Trust, a publishing house that is credited for publishing the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's book The Story of My Life and the late national hero Edgar Tekere's book A Lifetime of Struggle.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

1 min ago | 2 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

4 mins ago | 4 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

5 mins ago | 7 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

7 mins ago | 28 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

19 mins ago | 101 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

26 mins ago | 37 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

28 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

33 mins ago | 47 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

34 mins ago | 167 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

34 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

34 mins ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

35 mins ago | 52 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

35 mins ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Destructive rains expected

36 mins ago | 100 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

36 mins ago | 128 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

37 mins ago | 107 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

37 mins ago | 61 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

38 mins ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

38 mins ago | 33 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

39 mins ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

39 mins ago | 90 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

40 mins ago | 33 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

14 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

14 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

14 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

14 hrs ago | 4522 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

15 hrs ago | 1468 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

15 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

15 hrs ago | 842 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

15 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

15 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

16 hrs ago | 5747 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

16 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

16 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

16 hrs ago | 756 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

17 hrs ago | 2186 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

How a few common financial mistakes are costing small businesses

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

PHOTOS: German invites Nelson Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 10364 Views

New High School opens in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 5252 Views

'What coup! It was a change of administration' said SADC - sheer folly, let coup gene out, again

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Rebuilding Zimbabwe starts with strong institutions

21 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days