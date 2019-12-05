Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

News / National

by Staff reporter

The much needed direct between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa edged closer yesterday after Zanu-PF welcomed the MDC's decision to drop its demands for foreign mediation in the Zimbabwe crisis.Chamisa is toning down on one of his key demands for dialogue with President Mnangagwa - to have an external mediator and is now open to either a local cleric or retired judge mediating such talks, the Daily News reports.This comes as relations between authorities and Chamisa are widely accepted to be at an all-time low following the continuing clampdown by police on the MDC and its officials.But despite this tension, behind-the-scenes and indirect 'talks about the talks' appear to be gathering pace with Chamisa now saying that he will accept mediation by "neutral" locals.MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele said at the weekend that the party would be comfortable with an independent judge or clergyman mediating the mooted dialogue.Chamisa and the MDC have previously insisted that any talks with Mnangagwa be held on condition that they are brokered by a respectable external mediator.Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo was at one time touted as a potential candidate for this role after Chamisa held talks with him in the West African nation - and after the retired statesman also held private talks with Mnangagwa in the capital recently.