Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

by Mandla Ndlovu

Our vision is to transform Zimbabwe from Politics-as-Usual and do what has never been done to change the political landscape.

OUR MOTTO -

"Restoring Citizens' Authority and Respect" pic.twitter.com/NZpt0pIaZY — People's Party (@PeoplesPartyZim) November 24, 2019

Professor Jonathan Moyo has suggested that former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi is linked to a newly formed political entity called the People Party.Responding to reports that he was over the moon about the formation of the party Moyo said, "Hahahaha. What? Me over the moon about announcing Mzembi's party which announced itself in November 2019 as @PeoplesPartyZim in these streets!"The party responded on Twitter that they seek to enabvle Zimbabweans to fully realise their potential."Yes, indeed we announced ourselves here and on other social media platforms. The mission of the People's Party is to establish a fair and just society which will enable the people of Zimbabwe to unleash their talents and ingenuity so that their potential can be fully realised."Mzembi has not yet come out in the open to endorse or distance himself for the political formation.