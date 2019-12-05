Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has suggested that former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi is linked to a newly formed political entity called the People Party.

Responding to reports that he was over the moon about the formation of the party Moyo said, "Hahahaha. What? Me over the moon about announcing Mzembi's party which announced itself in November 2019 as @PeoplesPartyZim in these streets!"

The party responded on Twitter that they seek to enabvle Zimbabweans to fully realise their potential.


"Yes, indeed we announced ourselves here and on other social media platforms. The mission of the People's Party is to establish a fair and just society which will enable the people of Zimbabwe to unleash their talents and ingenuity so that their potential can be fully realised."

Mzembi has not yet come out in the open to endorse or distance himself for the political formation.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

12 mins ago | 80 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

35 mins ago | 104 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

2 hrs ago | 2554 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

2 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

2 hrs ago | 927 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Destructive rains expected

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

16 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

16 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

16 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

16 hrs ago | 4780 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

17 hrs ago | 1517 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

17 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

17 hrs ago | 905 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

17 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

17 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

18 hrs ago | 6476 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

18 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

18 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

18 hrs ago | 780 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

19 hrs ago | 2343 Views

College students on trial for 'beating drums'

19 hrs ago | 876 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days