Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic have revealed that they have arrested a 23 year old woman who for concealing the birth of her baby after giving birth and killing it.

The police revealed that members of the public became suspicious after the suspect was no longer pregnant and had no baby.

Investigations by police are said to have led to the recovery of the body wrapped in a blanket in a hole and covered with a stone.

In a related incident a 20 year old  Beitbridge has been arrested for dumping her baby boy in a trench after a misunderstanding with the alleged father.

The age of the baby has not been revealed.

Police have announced that investigations are in progress to locate the baby who was not found at the dumping site after the matter was reported to the police.

The two accused persons will appear in court soon.

Zimbabwe Crime Alert Spokesperson Fezekile Mguni said members of the public must restrain from venting their frustrations on innocent babies.

"This trend of young mothers killing infants or babies is increasing of late and that is very worrying." Mguni said. "We are urging all young mothers to seek counselling if they have challenges that they can not bear alone."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

1 min ago | 2 Views

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

56 mins ago | 580 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

2 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

3 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

3 hrs ago | 3543 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

3 hrs ago | 4750 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

3 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Destructive rains expected

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

16 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

17 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

17 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

17 hrs ago | 4850 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

18 hrs ago | 1529 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

18 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

18 hrs ago | 920 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

18 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

18 hrs ago | 6676 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

19 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

19 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Government to install cameras on bodies of police officers

19 hrs ago | 2393 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days