Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government blows unauthorised USD$ 10 billion

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 secs ago | Views
The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube is seeking parliament to endorse the unauthorised use of money amounting to about ten billion United States Dollars.

In a publicised Financial adjustment bill government said:

If a Government Ministry or Department spends money in any financial year in excess of the amount appropriated, or fora purpose for which nothing was appropriated, the Minister of Finance is required in terms of section 307 of the Constitution to cause a Bill condoning the unauthorised expenditure to be introduced in the National Assembly seeking condonation of the unauthorised expenditure, no later than sixty days after the extent of the unauthorised expenditure has been established.

In line with the above, we seek condonation for unauthorised expenditure incurred by Line Ministries of US$25 305,741 ( Twenty-five million three hundred and five thousand and seven hundred and forty-one dollars) for year ended 2015, US$1,530,890.050 (one billion five hundred and thirty million cight hundred and ninety thousand and fifty dollars) for year ended 2016, US$4,562,064,123 (four billion five hundred and sixty-two million and sixty four thousand one hundred and twenty-three dollars) for year ended 2017, US$3 560,343,130 (three billion five hundred and sixty million three hundred and forty-three thousand one hundred and thirty dollars) for year ended 2018.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

2 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

3 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

4 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

5 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

5 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

5 hrs ago | 6285 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

5 hrs ago | 8103 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

5 hrs ago | 1311 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

5 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

5 hrs ago | 1005 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

5 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

5 hrs ago | 1337 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

6 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Destructive rains expected

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

6 hrs ago | 807 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

6 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

19 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

19 hrs ago | 3986 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

19 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

19 hrs ago | 5054 Views

WATCH: Year of Return: The African Americans moving to Ghana

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

WATCH: Ex-model narrates her ordeal in the hands of an abusive husband

20 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Mteki rejoins Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Manyuchi chickens out of Donga fight

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Reflection of Historical perspective: Mashurungwi & August 1 Narrative

20 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mzembi's political journey defines a third force narrative

20 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Form 3 student dies during sex

21 hrs ago | 7085 Views

RBZ to reject majority of debts owed to institutions

21 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora to pay US$318 for new passport

21 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Zanu PF legislator tours Beitbridge road project

21 hrs ago | 814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days