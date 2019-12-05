ZLHR urges govt to value youth contribution in fight against human rights violations

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ON the occasion of the United Nations International Human Rights Day, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called upon government to recognise and value the contribution of youths in the fight for the respect of fundamental human rights.The 2019 theme for International Human Rights Day is "Youth standing up for human rights"The theme calls on everyone to empower youths for a better future. This can only be realised when there is protection from human rights violations, economic growth and an enabling environment."Across the globe, youths are breaking barriers posed by discrimination, stereotypes, exclusion and therefore proving that they can excel, when there is an enabling environment. ZLHR is heartened that youths are standing up, taking part and playing key roles in decision-making. They are increasingly contributing in the fight against climate change, taking part in activities to promote respect for human rights among other interventions," ZLHR said."Young people, who have always been major drivers of political, economic and social transformation are playing a frontline role in grassroots mobilisation for positive change and bring fresh ideas and solutions for a better world.""In many countries, including Zimbabwe, commitments made to youths remain unfulfilled and there remains a litany of harmful practices that hold them back from reaching their full potential."ZLHR said in today's world, young people are often marginalised and grapple with difficulties in accessing and enjoying their fundamental rights and freedoms."Girls and boys continue to drop out of school as their parents face economic hardships. Obtaining identity documents and birth registration cards continues to be a challenge," ZLHR said."The practice of child marriages is still rife. The dire humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe arising from natural disasters, a failing economy, poor service delivery including shortages of water and other basic necessities is compromising the realisation of youths' fundamental rights and freedoms."