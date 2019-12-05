'A revolution needed to remove ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo says only a revolution is able to remove ZANU PF from power because it is run by the security services in the country; the Joint Operations Command.In a tweet on Tuesday Moyo said, "I know comprehension maybe a challenge. Still the statement is a fact: ZANU PF will never reform itself out of power. And because ZANU PF is JOC, the statement is not a joke. That's why dealing with Zanu PF requires not reforms, but a revolution!"The opposition MDC has been calling for reforms including electoral, economic and political reforms that are perceived as solutions to addressing the national question.Former ZANU PF Politiburo member Walter Mzembi said ZANU PF was not interested in implementing reforms that will make the country eligible to join the Common Wealth."There is a very primitive narrative and mob psychology in Zanu PF that says we will not reform ourselves out of power, they are not worried about getting back into the CW or serious reengagement." Mzembi said.In 2016, Prof Moyo told journalists in Bulawayo that ZANU PF will not implement the electoral reforms that will reform the party out of power."They want to say put in place electoral reforms that will ensure that you lose and we win. And we're saying no. That will never happen anywhere in a modern constitutional democracy, that a political party that has come into government on the back of a new negotiated constitution, on the back of a new negotiated Electoral Act, comes up with reforms that will reform it out of power. Because the reforms they're talking about are clear codes to say come with reforms that will ensure that you're out." He said then.