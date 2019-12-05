Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'A revolution needed to remove ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 secs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says only a revolution is able to remove ZANU PF from power because it is run by the security services in the country; the Joint Operations Command.

In a tweet on Tuesday Moyo said, "I know comprehension maybe a challenge. Still the statement is a fact: ZANU PF will never reform itself out of power. And because ZANU PF is JOC, the statement is not a joke. That's why dealing with Zanu PF requires not reforms, but a revolution!"

The opposition MDC has been calling for reforms including electoral, economic and political reforms that are perceived as solutions to addressing the national question.

Former ZANU PF Politiburo member Walter Mzembi said ZANU PF was not interested in implementing reforms that will make the country eligible to join the Common Wealth.

"There is a very primitive narrative and mob psychology in Zanu PF that says we will not reform ourselves out of power, they are not worried about getting back into the CW or serious reengagement." Mzembi said.

In 2016, Prof Moyo told journalists in Bulawayo that ZANU PF will not implement the electoral reforms that will reform the party out of power.

"They want to say put in place electoral reforms that will ensure that you lose and we win. And we're saying no. That will never happen anywhere in a modern constitutional democracy, that a political party that has come into government on the back of a new negotiated constitution, on the back of a new negotiated Electoral Act, comes up with reforms that will reform it out of power. Because the reforms they're talking about are clear codes to say come with reforms that will ensure that you're out." He said then.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Statement on commemoration of Human Rights Day

58 mins ago | 42 Views

ZLHR urges govt to value youth contribution in fight against human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Government blows unauthorised USD$ 10 billion

4 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

6 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

7 hrs ago | 7921 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

8 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

8 hrs ago | 6756 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

9 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

9 hrs ago | 9450 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

9 hrs ago | 11213 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

9 hrs ago | 1765 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

9 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

9 hrs ago | 1368 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

9 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

9 hrs ago | 1963 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

9 hrs ago | 1297 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

10 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

10 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

10 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

10 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

10 hrs ago | 252 Views

Destructive rains expected

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

10 hrs ago | 1078 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

10 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

10 hrs ago | 744 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

UK set to introduce new immigration system - here's what you need to know

23 hrs ago | 4641 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

23 hrs ago | 4261 Views

Harare Hospital not closed

23 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

23 hrs ago | 5198 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days