Zesa announces stage two load shedding

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago
Zesa holdings this Monday announced that the power utility is now implementing load shedding stage two which will see consumers enduring more hours without power.

The power utility said this is due to loss of power imports from the region and depressed local generation.

"Load shedding is now being implemented over and above the advertised schedule," read a statement released this Monday.

The drought has reduced output at the country's largest hydro plant in Kariba and aging coal-fired generators in Hwange has seen the country experience low power generation leading to power cuts affecting domestic and industrial consumers for up to 18 hours a day.

Power imports have also been reduced due to capacity problems in neighbouring countries.

This Monday, the South Africa power utility, Eskom announced that it will increase its load shedding from stage four to stage six as from 18:00hrs on Monday 9 December 2019.

Eskom says this is as a result of a shortage of capacity following a technical problem at Medupi power station which is impacting additional generation supply.

"We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 load shedding will move to Stage 6 load shedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply," it tweeted.

This comes as South Africans battle power cuts which started with stage two load-shedding last week.

Zimbabwe is currently generating less than 820 megawatts (MW) from three power stations against a daily peak demand of 1 600MW in winter and 1 400MW in summer. Harare and Bulawayo thermal power stations are not generating electricity at the moment.

Before capacitation challenges, Zimbabwe would import at least 50MW daily from Eskom of South Africa and 100MW from Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) of Mozambique to meet the supply gap.

Source - zbc

