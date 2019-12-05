Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls water flow increases following rains

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
The Victoria Falls has recorded an improved flow rate over the past few weeks following the rains received in the Angola catchment area.

At a time when environmentalists and policymakers are meeting in Madrid, Spain for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25), the legendary Victoria Falls has grabbed the limelight with many misleading articles suggesting that the waterfall has dried up.

Figures from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the fourth-longest river in Africa, shows a marked improvement in water flow at Victoria Falls with the flow rate reaching 238 cubic metres per second as of the 5th of this month from 217 cubic metres per second as of the 29th of last month.

ZRA Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the rains received in the Angola catchment area have resulted in an increase in the flow rate at Victoria Falls, and dismissed speculation that the natural wonder will dry up as false.

"We have registered in the past few days (end of November to date) an improved flow. From the 1st of December, there is an increase of 3 cubic metres of water per day. We are raising our hopes from the Angola catchment area where there is a good amount of rain," Munodawafa said.

According to ZRA, the 2018/19 season has seen the water flow going down from the previous lowest flow recorded during the 1995/96 season.

For the period October 2018 to the 5th of December 2019, a total of around 15 billion cubic metres have passed through the waterfall compared to 19 billion cubic metres during the same period in 1995/96 season.

"Upstream of the Victoria Falls we should start harvesting water especially during the period when we have more water. Right now, if there is a flood we don't have anywhere to harvest that water," he added.

According to ZRA, the authority has since put forward a proposal to the governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia to consider water harvesting upstream as part of mitigation measures.

The maximum flow recorded at Victoria Falls was during the early construction phase of Kariba Dam in March 1958 at 10,000 cubic metres per second.

Water levels rise and drop throughout the year with the lowest period being October, November and early December.

Despite the season variations, the legendary waterfall remains the most spectacular curtain of falling water on the planet.

Source - zbc

