Zanu-PF battles factionalism in Mnangagwa's Midlands province

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF Midlands province, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa hails from, is battling intense factional fighting characterised by gossip mongering and mud slinging raising concern from senior party hawks.The Zanu-PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda visited the province recently to douse the factional flames.An agitated Matemadanda lashed out at the province which he said should be concerned about building the party."I am appalled by divisions in the province and reports I received of scheming, back biting and rumour mongering. Why do you want to chase members away? We all have weaknesses so why do you want to chase others away; Zanu PF is a mass party that accommodates everyone," he said.Matemadanda said the Midlands province was embarrassing Mnangagwa by continuously engaging in petty fights instead of working to regain seats lost to the MDC Alliance in the 2018 elections."If we fight each other, we are playing into the hands of the opposition. We can't be known for back biting and arbitrary suspensions. Instead of fighting let us conduct research and find out how we lost seats in the last elections and strategise on how we can win them back because 2023 is coming," he said.