Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare woman changed United States dollars to local bond notes from a money changer on Saturday night and was given a bunch of $5 bond notes.

On Monday she used the money to buy in shops and there was no issue raised.

On Tuesday afternoon she boarded a kombi from Harare CBD going to the locations and the conductor accused her of using fake version of bond notes.

After a scuffle that happened within the car, she removed another $5 bond note to pay and the conductor alerted her that all her monies had the same serial number.

There has been a series on reports that fake bond notes and Zimbabwe Dollars are being manufactured and flooded in the market.

Most of them have the same serial numbers.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

44 mins ago | 366 Views

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

51 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF battles factionalism in Mnangagwa's Midlands province

1 hr ago | 250 Views

431 land barons face arrest over irregular sale of state land …Gvt says US$3 billion lost in the process

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Robber shot dead at roadblock

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Victoria Falls water flow increases following rains

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zesa announces stage two load shedding

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe's Human Rights under Siege - MDC

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC agree to local mediator, no reforms will be implemented - pointless, fix everything but not seized engine

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

'A revolution needed to remove ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

3 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Statement on commemoration of Human Rights Day

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZLHR urges govt to value youth contribution in fight against human rights violations

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Government blows unauthorised USD$ 10 billion

7 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

9 hrs ago | 4023 Views

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

10 hrs ago | 9293 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

10 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

11 hrs ago | 7517 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

12 hrs ago | 3778 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

12 hrs ago | 10298 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

12 hrs ago | 12379 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

12 hrs ago | 1852 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

12 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

12 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

12 hrs ago | 1445 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

12 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

12 hrs ago | 2111 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 1636 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

12 hrs ago | 4096 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

12 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

12 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

12 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

12 hrs ago | 586 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Destructive rains expected

12 hrs ago | 1076 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

12 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

12 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

12 hrs ago | 301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days