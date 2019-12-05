News / National
PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

A Harare woman changed United States dollars to local bond notes from a money changer on Saturday night and was given a bunch of $5 bond notes.
On Monday she used the money to buy in shops and there was no issue raised.
On Tuesday afternoon she boarded a kombi from Harare CBD going to the locations and the conductor accused her of using fake version of bond notes.
After a scuffle that happened within the car, she removed another $5 bond note to pay and the conductor alerted her that all her monies had the same serial number.
There has been a series on reports that fake bond notes and Zimbabwe Dollars are being manufactured and flooded in the market.
Most of them have the same serial numbers.
Source - Byo24News