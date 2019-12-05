Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Former Phelekezela Mphoko has taken his former lawyer and MDC Vice President Prof Welshman Ncube to court over trust funds relating to the sale of Choppies shasres.

Southg Africa;s Times Live reported that Mphoko is suing Ncube for allegedly neglecting to transfer more than $1.4m (R20.7million), part of an amount awarded to Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela after a protracted ownership battle for retailer Choppies Enterprises Ltd.

Earlier this year Mphoko and his son sold their shares in Choppies  $2.9million.

Professor Ncube brokered the deal.

The Mphoko family is arguing that since the deal's conclusion, the former ZPRA Commander has received $517,500 (R7.7m), while his son got $730,219 (R10.8m) - leaving a balance of about $1.4m, which they claim is being held by Ncube.

Read the lawsuit, "Despite demand, the defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the aforesaid balances of $832,500  to the first plaintiff and $619,708.50 for the second plaintiff (Siqokoqela Mphoko)."

Mphoko was locked in a bruising fight for the control of Choppies Zimbabwe after he was removed as Vice President in November 2017 following a military coup.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

