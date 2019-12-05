Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Phelekezela Mphoko has taken his former lawyer and MDC Vice President Prof Welshman Ncube to court over trust funds relating to the sale of Choppies shasres.Southg Africa;s Times Live reported that Mphoko is suing Ncube for allegedly neglecting to transfer more than $1.4m (R20.7million), part of an amount awarded to Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela after a protracted ownership battle for retailer Choppies Enterprises Ltd.Earlier this year Mphoko and his son sold their shares in Choppies $2.9million.Professor Ncube brokered the deal.The Mphoko family is arguing that since the deal's conclusion, the former ZPRA Commander has received $517,500 (R7.7m), while his son got $730,219 (R10.8m) - leaving a balance of about $1.4m, which they claim is being held by Ncube.Read the lawsuit, "Despite demand, the defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the aforesaid balances of $832,500 to the first plaintiff and $619,708.50 for the second plaintiff (Siqokoqela Mphoko)."Mphoko was locked in a bruising fight for the control of Choppies Zimbabwe after he was removed as Vice President in November 2017 following a military coup.