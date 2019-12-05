Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's son-in-law in trouble?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lawyer son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa and Oman businessman Kamal Khalfan – a close associate of the Zimbabwean leader – have been accused of persecuting another Omani businessman Tamer Al Shanfari whom they reportedly hounded out of Zimbabwe and are now grabbing his million-dollar properties.

Court documents show that Mlotshwa's case in particular is fascinating given that he was Al Shanfari's lawyer in the property issue in question, and is now accused of playing a key role in transferring the property to Zimbabwe's military without the consent of the owner.

Al Shanfari, the millionaire former chairman of Cayman Islands-based mining company Oryx Natural Resources (ONR), has reported Mlotshwa to the Law Society of Zimbabwe for misconduct.

In the court papers, Mlotshwa is accused of not only receiving legal fees from the complainant, but of also receiving a loan which he is failing to pay back.

The controversial lawyer is accused of teaming up with Khalfan to grab the properties from Shanfari and also make sure he is permanently barred from coming to Zimbabwe.

Khalfan and Al Shanfari are both from Oman and were once business partners in Zimbabwe before falling out. Mlotshwa and Khalfan met through Al Shanfari.

Mlotshwa is married to the eldest daughter of Mnangagwa and reportedly derives his power through that connection. He was appointed head of the Sport and Recreation Commission after Mnangagwa seized power in a military coup in 2017.

Mlotshwa and Khalfan have both had business dealings and run-ins with the Shanfari, but Khalfan, who is said to be bankrupt after mortgaging his house in Oman, is reportedly at the centre of everything.

"When you look at the pattern and history, it is quite clear that Al Shanfari's issues started after his bitter fallout with Khalfan. So vicious were the clashes that they ended up in multi-million-dollar lawsuits, criminal accusations and smear campaigns," a person familiar with the matter said.

"On the other hand, Mlotshwa once represented Al Shanfari on many issues, but he proved to be a conniving jerk who is working with the enemy to rob the Arabian businessman. What is critical to understand, though, is that this guy is so conflicted and unethical in that he chose to turn from defender to aggressor."

Shanfari once sued Khalfan for defaming him in front of several Zanu PF officials in 2012, but the ex-diamond trader has also accused his one-time ally of trying to steal his four Glen Lorne properties, cars and household goods including television sets.

Shanfari left Zimbabwe in December 2013 after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting German national, Dietrich Herzog. The German claimed he had been swindled in a US$3 million mining deal that went sour, although he is now understood to have recanted and claims to have been used to frame Al Shanfari.

Khalfan, who owns Catercraft in Zimbabwe, it is further alleged, has managed to continue tormenting his opponent by abusing his proximity to several government and Zanu PF officials such as Mnangagwa, and also used Sydney Sekeramayi when he was still minister of defence under the late former president Robert Mugabe.

"After worming his way and cosying up with the former defence minister – using an army charity – Khalfan has switched sides, and is now batting in Mnangagwa's corner, despite having plotted against him," the sources added.

Khalfan, it is alleged, not only benefitted from those relationships through supplying weapons to the defence ministry, but has used the charity to corrupt generals by building patronage systems and doling out bribes.

An ex-Omani honorary consular to Harare, Khalfan moved to Zimbabwe in the 1980's and immediately joined forces with Zanu PF to set up the aviation-catering business, which is stuttering and always on the brink of insolvency.

The cigar-chomping Khalfan, who is also known for his affinity for young Eastern European girls, especially Ukrainians, has reportedly made sure that through his political connections, Al Shanfari cannot set foot in Zimbabwe.

Mlotshwa is not new to controversial fights with his clients. A few years ago, he clashed with his then client Temba Mliswa with the Norton legislator accusing Mlotshwa of going behind his back in a land dispute in Karoi.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri says in court documents that the military has not grabbed any properties from Shanfari. She also described him as a fugitive.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe is yet to make a determination on Shanfari's complaint.

Most Popular In 7 Days