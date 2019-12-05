Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Micho keen on Warriors job

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ANOTHER foreign coach Serbian Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho, has expressed a keen interest in coaching the Warriors. Micho is currently unattached after parting ways with Egyptian giants Zamalek earlier this month.

His interest comes after German mentor and former Warriors coach Klaus Dieter Pagels also expressed an interest to return to Africa and coach the Warriors.

The Herald understands the coach has told his close associates in Zimbabwe he is eager to coach the Warriors should ZIFA table an offer to agree terms with the nomadic coach. Micho has a deep passion of coaching African clubs and national teams.

He coached the Cranes of Uganda for four years and helped the team qualify for 2017 AFCON finals. The East Africans had last participated at the Nations Cup in 1978. After the AFCON finals, he reunited with Orlando Pirates but quit the club in a huff when he joined Zamalek. Previously, the 50-year-old coach had presided over the Rwanda national team from 2011 to 2013.

He has also had stints with Sudan and Tanzanian clubs. Although these foreign coaches have openly displayed their interest to serve as the Warriors coach, with a view to be head hunted, ZIFA have made it clear they follow procedure.

The association have since placed an advertisement asking for potential candidates to submit their applications. ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, told The Herald they can be able to structure a deal to finance the package of the coach.

"We want the best coach for the national team with whatever resources we have,'' said Kamambo.

"If we are well organised we can attract a foreign coach and be able to pay him.

"We already have offers for the national team coach post, so we will look at the CVs of all the applicants, and engage those who would have impressed us.

"We will ask them about their expectations and see if we are able to meet them halfway.

"I believe we can manage, to an extent. We have been disciplined without sponsorship and we have been able to fulfil fixtures.

"We believe a good coach, coupled with good performances and results, can give us a return on the investment.

"Performance will guarantee results which, in turn, will seal qualification for us at such tournaments like Africa Cup of Nations."

The ZIFA president added that they were expecting an overwhelming response.

"Some coaches had already applied, so we will consider them together with fresh applications,'' he said.

"The caretaker coach (Joey Antipas), whose contract expires at the end of this month, is at an advantage since his performance will be judged on the matches he has presided over.''

Turning to the New Year, the ZIFA president said they were expecting their coffers to get an immediate boost from the FIFA grant which they are likely to receive next month.

Usually, associations get a windfall of around US$500 000 at the start of a New Year and then get a similar amount after six months.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Kasukuwere; a threat to ZANU PF and Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 391 Views

Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Patsime Trust, 2ND Street takes Poetry to another level

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Harassment forced me out of Zim - transgender activist - Nathanson

5 hrs ago | 999 Views

Theft of vehicle lands woman in court

5 hrs ago | 1703 Views

'Need revolution, nor reforms, to remove Zanu PF' says J Moyo - Zanu PF mob psychosis

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader involved in accident

5 hrs ago | 4215 Views

Chamisa's deputy sued over Mphoko debt

5 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chiyangwa in trouble over $30,000 Zifa withdrawals

5 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mohadi business under probe

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Power cuts to intensify

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Matemadanda threatens to dissolve Zanu-PF Midlands

5 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Mnangagwa's top ally storms out of economy debate

5 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Mliswa, war vets clash

5 hrs ago | 952 Views

Factions continue to hound Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures pay off

6 hrs ago | 2000 Views

'Eskom still supplying Zimbabwe with off-peak power'

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Ngodzo set for Bosso return

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

High Court absolves BCC in case of drowned teen

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Victoria Falls not drying up

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

30-year business goes up in smoke

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwe records trade surplus

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Welshman Ncube in trouble over Mphoko's money?

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Kazembe on electioneering

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Vendors cash in on Zanu-PF indaba

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Graveyards under threat

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chiwenga urges army to stop illegal mining activities

6 hrs ago | 786 Views

Cross border bus crews told to tighten security

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zimbabwe aviation industry faces stiff competition

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Form 1 places headache for pupils

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimra reviews duty on Caps United bus

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mthuli Ncube spending within his means

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chasi challenges Koko to expose officials

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

MSD warns of thunderstorms, flash floods

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe to make own number plates

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mliswa evicted

16 hrs ago | 5645 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in-law in trouble?

16 hrs ago | 5194 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

18 hrs ago | 5232 Views

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

18 hrs ago | 637 Views

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

18 hrs ago | 6233 Views

Zanu-PF battles factionalism in Mnangagwa's Midlands province

18 hrs ago | 3060 Views

431 land barons face arrest over irregular sale of state land …Gvt says US$3 billion lost in the process

18 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Robber shot dead at roadblock

19 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Victoria Falls water flow increases following rains

19 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Zesa announces stage two load shedding

19 hrs ago | 1617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days