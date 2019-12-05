Vendors cash in on Zanu-PF indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

The local business community is warming up to prospects of brisk business at the 18th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference, which started yesterday in Goromonzi. Mashonaland East Province is the host of this year's indaba.There has been a heavy deployment of various categories of people at the venue to conduct different activities, something that has spawned significant business for the local business community.Innocent Makawa Members of the security services who include the police, representatives of companies pitching up tents for the event and exhibition work, civil engineering workers, catering services, among others are already at the venue. It was a hive of activity when The Herald visited the venue yesterday where workers were busy putting final touches.Workers were busy pitching up tents to ensure that everything would be in place tomorrow, the day when delegates are expected arrive at the venue ahead of the official opening by President Mnangagwa on Friday.The President is expected to lead in tree planting at the venue, with 400 trees already on site.The local businesspeople are also cashing in on the event. These include shop owners, food and fruit vendors, transport operators and those in the tyre mending business."It is an opportunity that rarely comes, which we have to fully utilise to the best of our ability during this adverse economic environment. We are obviously looking forward to brisk business," said Ms Martha Musopero a shop attendant at Goromonzi growth point.One shop owner said: "We have to ensure that we have adequate stocks before the major event, particularly those products that are often asked for by people such as beverages and other food items. "Our major challenge is the fuel supply situation which remains subdued for us to go to our several suppliers some of whom are in Harare and nearby farms, but we remain optimistic that we will have improved business."Vendors interviewed said they were looking forward to a surge in business."Right now signs of better business prospects have already been felt because we are selling to the several people that have already been deployed," said Mr Fortune Machaka, a vendor.Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo has since said economic issues would dominate the conference. The conference will run under the theme: "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030."