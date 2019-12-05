Latest News Editor's Choice


Kazembe on electioneering

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans need to seek solutions to challenges facing the country and push the economy forward rather than be in a continuous election mode, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, has said.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Nyamaropa Village in Shamva District recently, Minister Kazembe, who is Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, said: "Government has been working flat out to revive the economy hence the introduction of austerity measures which have since been relaxed.

"What is baffling is that MDC is still calling for strikes and sponsoring doctors to down their tools. We are vigilant and will not allow them to do as they please. Elections come and go and we cannot continue dwelling in the past. They should proffer solutions to the challenges facing the nation instead of continuous electioneering. We cannot continue to be in the election mode until 2023. We want to see the country economically moving forward," said Minister Kazembe.

Speaking at the same occasion, Shamva North legislator, Oscar Gorerino, said the enthusiasm shown by the villagers to attend the rally was testimony that Zanu-PF still enjoys a lot of grassroots support.

He said the party has been carrying out outreach programmes at ward level to explain all Government programmes to the electorate and this has been helpful. The villagers are now embarking on programmes like soap making and bakeries.

Source - the herald

