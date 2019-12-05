Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Politburo is set to meet today at the party's headquarters to mark the opening of the party's 18th Annual People's Conference to be held in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.

In a statement last night, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said: "The Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000hours. All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp."

The Politburo meeting will lead to a meeting of the Central Committee tomorrow which will be held at Zanu-PF Headquarters.

Source - the herald

