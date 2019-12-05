Latest News Editor's Choice


Ngodzo set for Bosso return

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders midfield general, Johannes "Tshisa" Ngodzo, is set to make an emotional return to his childhood club as Bosso 90 coach, taking over from Melusi "Mabaleka" Sibanda who is set to join ambitious Division One side, ZPC Hwange, as an assistant coach.

The Division One championship winning Ngodzo with Bantu Rovers, is now one of the assistant coaches at Southern Region champions, Bulawayo City, who will be playing in the Premier Soccer League next season.

Ngodzo was assistant to Try Ncube.

"Traditionally and rightfully so, Highlanders juniors have always been coached by their own sons for identity purposes and Ngodzo is likely to take over from Mabaleka who is on his way to ZPC Hwange. Mabaleka though is yet to officially inform the club of his decision to jump ship but his move is imminent, a matter of when and if not and there is a feeling that Ngodzo will be the ideal person to replace him," said a source.

Asked about reports that he was on his way back to Highlanders, the likeable Ngodzo laughed off the matter.

"I haven't heard anything about that," he said, not emphatically.

Highlanders have four developmental sides, Under-14 who are coached by Dan Ngwenya, Under-16 who are under the tutelage of Sizabantu Khoza and doubles up as the Under-18 coach who were left coachless after Gift Lunga Jnr joined Victoria Falls-based Division One side, Mosi Rovers, albeit for a short period.

The former left-footed forward turned defender is likely to rejoin the Bulawayo giants as the Under-18 coach.

Another former Highlanders player, Obidiah Tarumbwa, was last week spotted coaching the ladies side, Highlanders Royals as they prepared for the Fortune Fokoza Foundation Women's tournament.

"Tarumbwa is assisting our girls which is also part of his internship in coaching," said Highlanders Royals coordinator Sibekiwe Ndlovu.

Source - chronicle

